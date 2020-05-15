Vince Swinehart was a fixture in town during the 1950s and ‘60s. You'd see him everywhere pushing his ice cream wagon selling ice cream bars, Popsicles, Drum Sticks and whatever else he had.



Twelve years ago Connie Franks wrote that — when she was a youngster — her family lived on West South Street during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. Since the neighborhood was filled with children back then, Vince was a frequent visitor to the area.



"Often when he stopped," Franks said, "Vince would ask one of us to watch his cart while he walked up to Isaley's (today's Parlor) to get more ice cream bars, etc. Vince would then reward the child with a 'free' ice cream treat. You can imagine how 'big' we thought we were when we were the person in charge of watching his cart!



"I also recall how difficult it was for Vince to see, but he always seemed to know the exact change to give and how much he had been paid — just by feeling."



Franks said her husband, Keith, worked at the West Liberty Shell years ago and he often had the pleasure of making sure the tires on Vince's cart had air in them.



"One day," she said, "Vince forgot to set the brake on his cart and it rolled off the lot and across the road and into the ditch by the fairgrounds. Vince refused my husband's help. Instead, Vince grabbed hold of the handles and lifted that cart right up out of the ditch. Keith said that little guy had a lot of strength in his arms … after all, he pushed that cart all over town.



"That small, meek man," Franks added, "gave me many wonderful childhood memories. He was an important part of Wooster's history."



As 4-H members in the 1960s, Priscilla Sprang and her friends always looked forward to the Wayne County Fair and the ice cream they purchased from Vince.



"He'd go around to all the buildings before the fair started and sell his treats and would talk to us," she said several years ago. "Later when I was an adviser, I always made sure I had money to buy treats from him for my 4-H kids who were working at the fair.



"When the Cat's Meow sold the first set of fairground buildings," she recalled, "my girlfriend and I had to buy the Cat's Meow figure of Vince to put with our fairgrounds set. We considered him part of the tradition of the fair.



"It is amazing," she added, "that a man with so little was able to give us so many great memories and become such a part of Wooster's heritage."



Several years ago the late Eileen (Buehler) Cross said, "Vince was a good friend. As a child, I went to school with him for two years at Bowman Street School. In later years, whenever I saw Vince downtown, I'd stop and say 'Hi.' Although he was almost blind, he always knew who I was."



"Vince always seemed too tired and old to be pushing that cart," another reader commented. "To this day it still amazes me how much work that was."



"Despite his handicap," said Greg Tieche, owner of TJ's Restaurant, "Vince always managed to have such a great attitude."



Vince Swinehart's ice cream wagon is among the many items in the permanent collection at the Wayne County Historical Society.



