It’s the day for which a lot of people have been waiting. Hair salons and barbershops alike will be opening Friday, but customers will notice some changes in their hair care routine.



One of the most notable changes will be that there will be no magazines or hairstyle books in the waiting area. Instead, customers will more likely see signs throughout the salons outlining the new operation procedures for the businesses.



Many local salons, will not even have a waiting area. If they do, the number of customers will be limited. Wycoff’s Barbershop in Cambridge, one of the few still accepting walk-in appointments, will be limiting their waiting area to no more than three customers at a time in order to maintain social distancing standards.



"We are doing it by the rules," owner Dal Wycoff said.



Wycoff’s will be opening regular hours and offering their full line of services.



Jean Hoffman, owner of Jean’s Barber Shop in Bethesda, who typically operates on a walk-in only basis, has now changed to a by-appointment-only shop for now.



"I have a sign-up sheet outside the building and it’s first come, first served," said Hoffman, who noted that in her 42 years in business she has only done appointments a couple times. This is to maintain social distancing inside and outside of the building.



Hoffman will be closing her business daily from noon until 1:30 p.m. so she can wash the capes used during the morning before taking afternoon appointments.



Like Wycoff, Hoffman set a limit of three people at a time waiting in the shop.



She said her morning appointments are for the elderly and they are scheduled 30 minutes apart because they are more at risk.



Sanitization is taking priority for salons and barber shops, too.



According to Mandy Lenharte, owner of Artrageous Hair Design & Day Spa, the stylists will be sanitizing their entire work area between every client. The salon is operating on an appointment-only basis.



Lenharte is asking her clients not to arrive early to their appointments because the stylists need the time in between to clean. They are scheduling 15 to 20 minutes between each client to be able to do that.



The stylists each have a six foot square to work in for their stations.



Christy Parry, owner of Studio 901, said her salon spaced out the stations to ensure there is enough room between each one. She said her business is following the sanitations practices they have always done between each client but with an extra boost.



Lenharte and Parry both voiced concern, though, about the availability of sanitizing products.



Lenharte said she had to order her alcohol from a chemical company and that she can’t find Lysol anywhere. She even tried to order direct from the company.



The salon has barbicide by all the stations for sanitizing between clients.



"The State Board of Cosmetology requires cosmetologists to use a disinfectant called barbicide and it’s not readily available," Parry said. "Thankfully, we have several bottles that we bought before the pandemic happened. We will need to replenish it as we will be using it more frequently, but we are having a little bit of a hard time finding some."



Lenharte and Parry both said they have enough cleaning and sanitizing supplies to reopen, but are concerned about being able to replenish those supplies to stay open.



Both salons will be asking the general health questions and taking temperatures of clients as they come in for their appointments. Both salons will also be asking clients to wait in their cars until they are called in for their appointments.



The requirement of masks vary by salon. The stylists are required by the state to wear masks, but customers are not.



At Artrageous, customers are welcome to hold a mask to their face if they want to while stylists work on their hair, but it is not required. Lenharte is leaving that decision to the customers.



While at Studio 901, customers will be required by the salon to wear masks for their appointments.



Studio 901 will not be offering waxing services at this time and is uncertain about the use of hair dryers.



Appointments at both salons may prove difficult to get. Lenharte said she is booked almost through the end of May and Parry said that her stylists are booked through mid-June and she is booked through mid-July.