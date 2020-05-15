MAY 15, 1960



Frank Deeren, Derwent, is re-elected chairman of the Guernsey County Democratic Central Committee.



MAY 15, 1970



Mayor Tingle says the city will fix up the old fire truck at the City Park so it will be clean and safe for youngsters this summer.



MAY 15, 1980



Cambridge BancOhio office moves into temporary quarters in the Bair building.



MAY 15, 1990



Police arrested 204 adults and 19 juveniles during March, according to police department’s monthly activity report.



MAY 15, 2000



Kyle and Renee Thorn, New Concord, were honored recently for their outstanding service to Heart of Ohio Girl Scout Council.