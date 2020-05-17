The City of Cuyahoga Falls Service Department has announced that the Spring Cleanup Program for all Cuyahoga Falls Sanitation customers that was postponed due to the situation with COVID-19, has been rescheduled. It will run from Monday, June 1 through Friday, June 12. Place all Spring clean-up refuse at the curb on the regularly scheduled trash pickup day by 7 a.m. for collection during this time. Hazardous waste, tires, car parts, or large amounts of construction material will not be taken. All other acceptable trash items (furniture, appliances, misc.) will be picked up free of charge.



Sanitation customers are reminded that all trash receptacles should be placed three feet away from the curbs, trees, and any other obstructions so that sanitation workers may complete all pickups as effectively and efficiently as possible.



Changes to yard waste services



The composting facility that accepts yard waste materials is no longer accepting yard waste bags due to mass quantities of contamination, such as trash and rocks. The contamination causes destruction to machinery at the composting facility. When yard waste is not bagged, operators are able to see the materials that are being processed through the machine and can proactively address contamination.



Beginning July 1, yard waste bags will no longer be accepted and all yard waste must be placed in yard waste carts. Brush can be bundled. Yard waste bags may still be utilized throughout the month of June. Yard waste carts are available and may be obtained by contacting the Utility Billing Department at UBDept@cityofcf.com or 330-971-8250. A $25 deposit is required but is refundable upon return of the cart.



Residents and businesses are reminded that the only yard waste materials that are accepted are leaves, grass clippings, weeds and brush, shrubbery, edgings without dirt, and twigs and small branches that are less than four inches in diameter. Contamination charges may apply for items such as trash, dirt, rocks, mulch, and plastic or paper bags.



Bulk pickup changes



Beginning June 15, all sanitation customers will be required to schedule bulky item pickups. Bulky items are materials that cannot be easily broken down and are too large to fit in trash carts (i.e., mattresses, furniture, and large appliances). All bulky items and special request pickups must be pre-scheduled for pick up. Customers can utilize the new online request form on the Sanitation Department webpage at www.cityofcf.com or call the Sanitation Department 330-971-8010. This modification is being instituted to reduce fuel consumption and improve routing efficiency to better serve sanitation customers. Customers have until 4 p.m. the day prior to service to submit bulky items and special pickup requests.



For more information on these changes, contact the Sanitation Department at sanitationdivision@cityofcf.com, 330-971-8010 or see www.cityofcf.com.