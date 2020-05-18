A man reported to the Columbus Division of Police that someone had spray-painted his car between 12:45 and 1 p.m. May 9 while it was parked at a store on the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard.

Damage was estimated at $1,000.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* A woman told police a man struck her with the back of his hand during an argument at North High Street and Garden Road at 6:18 p.m. May 2.

The woman reported the man then kicked her out of his car and threw a drink at her before driving north on High Street.

The argument reportedly was about a rent payment; the woman told police she wasn't sure if she wanted to prosecute but primarily wanted her money back from the man.

* A resident of the 400 block of Richards Road told police May 2 that she found a bullet hole in the hood of her vehicle.

The woman said she thought she heard a gunshot around 6:30 p.m. May 1, and she noticed the damage the next day.

Damage was estimated at $1,000.

* Officers were dispatched to a business on the 4900 block of North High Street on a burglary alarm at 5:04 a.m. May 4.

When they arrived, officers saw the door of the business had been broken, reports said.

Officers later spoke to an employee, who said cartons of cigarettes worth $200 and headphones valued at $60 had been stolen.

* Someone stole a vehicle worth $22,000 from a parking lot on the first block of Fitz Henry Boulevard between 9 p.m. May 4 and 8 p.m. May 5, reports said.

* Someone broke out the glass of a door at a business on the 5500 block of North HIgh Street between 7 p.m. May 3 and 10 a.m. May 4, reports said.

The damage was estimated at $500.

* A man told police he was pushed, punched and put in a headlock by another person at 10 p.m. May 4 on the 400 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard.

* A resident of the 100 block of West Weber Road told police a known person threatened to "rip your head off" at 4 p.m. May 12.

The resident reported the threats are an ongoing issue.

* The tires and wheels of a vehicle parked on the first block of Crestview Road were removed and stolen between midnight and 7 a.m. May 10, according to reports.

The stolen property is valued at $5,000, reports said.

* Two shotguns, together worth $2,800, were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 4300 block of Olentangy Boulevard at 6 p.m. May 5, according to reports.

* A man reported someone entered his unlocked car while it was parked on the first block of Georgetown Drive and stole various items between 9 p.m. May 4 and 6:55 a.m. May 5.

Stolen items include $100 cash, gift cards worth $170, a driver's license and a green card, reports said.

* Keys worth $10 were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 3700 block of Olentangy Boulevard at 2:35 a.m. May 5, reports said.

* Someone broke into a car parked on the 3900 block of North High Street at 1 p.m. May 7 and stole a purse, reports said.

* A known person took sunglasses worth $500 and a plastic food container from a vehicle parked on the 100 block of Oakland Park Avenue at 5:40 a.m. May 8, reports said.

* Someone entered an unlocked car parked on the 400 block of East Tulane Road between 10 p.m. May 3 and 7 a.m. May 4 and stole a $300 laptop computer, according to reports.

* A flashlight worth $25, a knife valued at $30 and an $80 toolbox and tools, along with other items, were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on the 400 block of Walhalla Road between 3 p.m. May 7 and 9 a.m. May 8.

* An employee of a business on the 4200 block of North High Street reportedly was caught stealing $250 from a cash register Feb. 7, according to a report filed May 4.

* A resident of the 5300 block of North High Street told police May 7 someone had stolen and cashed a check he had deposited in a local mailbox.