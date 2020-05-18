A chef who was part of two Michelin-starred restaurants is cooking up a new concept for German Village.

BJ Lieberman, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, plans to open Chapman's Eat Market in the former Max & Erma's spot at 739 S. Third St.

"One day I woke up and realized I didn't want to work for anybody anymore," Lieberman said. "There was no malice or anything; I was just ready."

Chapman's Eat Market will take over the entire first floor of the building, most recently a co-working space during the day, while Wunderbar and Pierogi Mountain opened in the evening.

Co-working offices will remain on the second and third floors.

Lieberman said while some state orders have been lifted, allowing restaurants to open on a limited basis Thursday, May 21, he will wait until July 1 at the earliest.

The plan is to open for carryout only in the evenings, offering innovative but approachable scratch-made meals using mostly Ohio products, he said.

When it comes to the menu, "Part of the rule is, there are no rules," he said. "Trying to keep it tight and controllable is my goal."

Customers can expect to see a wide range of influences, some reflecting Lieberman's time working in Charleston, South Carolina, and Jewish favorites, given his religious heritage.

All ice creams will be made in-house.

Lieberman, who hails from northern Virginia, and his wife, Bronwyn Haines, both spent their childhoods in Delaware County.

The restaurant's name is a nod to the Chapman Poultry Market on Indianola Avenue, owned by Haines' great-grandfather, Peter Hayden. It closed in the early 1950s.

"It's kind of an ode to my history and Columbus history," Haines said.

Obviously familiar with Columbus, Lieberman and Haines, a nurse, moved to central Ohio permanently in September 2019.

They met in Charleston before he started culinary school and she started nursing school.

Lieberman returned for his externship and once again went to work for Sean Brock, who opened the acclaimed Husk, among other restaurants, which he has since sold.

Lieberman then headed for Washington, D.C., to work for Aaron Silverman, owner of Rose's Luxury, which earned one Michelin star, and Pineapple and Pearls, which garnered two Michelin stars. Lieberman helped start a third restaurant, Little Pearl, which earned a single Michelin star, but was not part of the culinary team.

He said he's eager to introduce his brand of cooking to the central Ohio dining scene.

"We're really looking forward to being a big bright spot of people's day and see big smiley faces coming through the door," he said.

