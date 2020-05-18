Gahanna police were asked to deal with an issue involving waterfowl after a woman who was at the Gahanna branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 310 Granville St., handed police a box of ducks, according to a report received at 1:34 p.m. April 30.

The ducks were to be released in a nearby pond. The report did not say if the birds were wild.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* Mail was stolen from a mailbox on Villa Oaks Lane, according to a report received at 12:11 p.m. May 5.

* Three horses were loose on Havens Corners Road at Autumn Rush Court, according to a report received at 12:22 p.m. May 4. A woman was trying to corral them, reports said.

* A catalytic converter was stolen from a motorhome at an Agler Road business, according to a report received at 11:02 a.m. May 4.

* A Fawndale Place resident said fecal matter was in his hot tub, according to a vandalism report received at 5:41 p.m. May 1.

* An employee of a Cross Pointe Road business reported another employee had stolen thousands of dollars in recent months, according to a report received at 6:52 a.m. May 1.

* A Tall Oaks Drive resident said she thought she heard a loud noise in her house, according to a report received at 4:22 a.m. April 30. She was in her room with the door locked after she thought she heard someone pushing against the door or window of the house. Police said there didn't appear to be any forced entry on the exterior, according to reports.

* A Brookhaven Drive North resident told police he was scammed out of $2,800 online, according to a report received at 11:03 a.m. April 29.

* An unidentified person opened a fire hydrant at Rocky Fork Boulevard and Landover Place, according to a report received at 4:58 a.m. April 29. Mifflin Township Division of Fire was notified and responded, reports said. Water also was gushing from fire hydrant in the 100 block of Serran Drive for 15 minutes, according to a separate report received at 6:48 a.m. April 29. Mifflin's fire division was advised and responded to that scene, reports said.

* A woman stole an energy drink from a business on the 200 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 11:55 a.m. April 29.