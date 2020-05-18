Two Grandview Heights residents recently reported checks they had mailed were stolen, forged and cashed for unauthorized amounts.

A resident of the 1000 block of Elmwood Avenue reported May 11 a check was stolen and cashed for $2,500 after she mailed it April 17. The woman told Grandview Heights police she had written the check for a different amount.

A resident of the 1200 block of West Second Avenue told police she was checking her bank statement May 1 when she noticed a $915.75 withdrawal from a check she had written for $115.75 and mailed April 28.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 800 block of Timberman Road reported a bicycle valued at $450 was stolen from his garage.

The man said he accidentally left the garage door open overnight April 23 and discovered the bike was missing when he returned to the garage at 9 a.m. the next day.