Grove City police officers responded just after 11:45 a.m. May 12 on a report of a robbery that had just occurred at a store on the 2100 block of Stringtown Road.

A clerk told police two men approached her register and asked to purchase cigarettes, according to reports. The clerk said she began the transaction and asked the older man for his identification to verify his age. She said she scanned his identification and continued to ring up the cigarettes and a pair of headphones.

The clerk said the man attempted to use a credit card several times, but the card was not accepted, reports stated. She said she held the plastic bag containing the merchandise behind the counter because she was worried the men were going to take the items without paying for them.

The older man suddenly lunged over the counter and tore the plastic bag from her hand, then left the store without paying, according to reports. The clerk told police one of her fingers was injured from the force of the bag being ripped from her grasp but she declined medical attention.

In other recent Grove City police incident reports:

* A resident on the 2700 block of Longridge Way reported May 8 he had paid a roofing contractor $10,000 for work that was never done.

he resident said he spoke in March 2019 with a man who owns a Columbus roof-repair company about replacing the roof on his house. The contractor gave him an estimate and they signed an agreement. On March 19, 2019, the resident paid the contractor $7,000, but the project was never started. On April 9, 2019, the contractor told the resident that if he gave him more money, he could bring in another crew and expedite the project. The resident said he paid another $3,000 on April 11, 2019, but the work never started, according to reports. In August 2019, the resident told the contractor he wanted his money refunded.

The resident said he last had contact with the contractor Sept. 13, 2019, when the contractor told him he was heading to the bank and would be over with his money, but he did not arrive. As of May 8, the resident had not received any portion of a refund from the contractor. The case is under investigation.

* Officers responded at 7:25 a.m. May 10 to a store on the 2500 block of Dartmoor Road to investigate a burglar alarm. The first officer who arrived reported he could see the front door's glass had been broken. Two other officers responding found a cash register on Kingston Avenue near Voeller Circle.

The store owner arrived and confirmed a cash register had been stolen. He said there was only a small amount of change in the register because the rest of the money had been placed in the store's safe.