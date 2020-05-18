U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who was running for president, is shown at Port Columbus International Airport (now John Glenn Columbus International Airport) during a campaign stop May 13, 1968.

Kennedy hoped to win support of leaders of the Ohio Democratic Party, including Gov. John Gilligan (shown in the photo), Howard Metzenbaum and Democratic Party chairman Eugene "Pete" O'Grady.

While in Columbus, Kennedy and his wife, Ethel, stayed at the Neil House hotel and took a drive down Mount Vernon Avenue with their dog, Freckles.

Less than a month later, Kennedy was assassinated after being shot June 5 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.