A woman in the 1600 block of Shanley Drive reported someone attempted to force entry to her unlocked residence at 4:45 p.m. May 11.

According to Columbus Division of Police reports, the woman was inside her residence with her 4-year-old daughter when an unidentified person opened the door. However, the person was unable to enter the apartment because the door's security chain was latched.

The woman told police the person tried repeatedly to force the door open, causing $100 damage to the security latch, but not breaking it. The woman said the person fled after her daughter screamed.

The intruder was not identified.

In other recent police incident reports from Northland:

* A 22-year-old Delaware, Ohio, woman was charged with disorderly conduct after refusing to leave a hotel in the 6200 block of Quarter Horse Drive and creating a disturbance at 7 p.m. May 9.

* Police reportedly found five bullet holes in the windows of a man's apartment in the 6600 block of Karl Road after he reported someone shot into his residence about 11:36 a.m. May 9. Police had no suspects.

* Clothing valued at $1,000, a key fob valued at $400, sunglasses valued at $400 and a suitcase valued at $200 were stolen from a woman's unlocked vehicle while parked in the 1900 block of Hillandale Avenue between 8 p.m. May 9 and 3:25 a.m. May 10.

* A man in the 1000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported the theft of $4,000 from his residence between 1:30 and 3:49 a.m. May 11.

* A hotel in the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road reported the theft of a TV, valued at $750, from a room between April 24 and May 10.

* A man reportedly took a taxi from the 4800 block of Sinclair Road to the city of Delaware and then fled the scene without paying a $51 fare at 4:11 p.m. May 12.

* A man in the 4800 block of Whipporwill Court South reported at 8:30 a.m. May 9 someone broke out a rear windshield to his vehicle, causing $900 in damage, and pried open a door to his residence, causing $300 in damage. Nothing was reported stolen from his vehicle or residence.

* A woman reported the theft of her purse valued at $25, a credit card and identification documents from her shopping cart while at a store in the 4500 block of Morse Center between 6 and 6:11 p.m. May 11.

* A woman in the 1900 block of Colin Court reported someone threw black paint on the front of her residence, causing $1,000 in damage, between 4 and 5:10 p.m. May 12.

* A man in the 4300 block of Dresden Street reported someone shot his house with paintballs between 5 p.m. May 6 and 3:23 p.m. May 7, causing $50 in damage to a window and $200 in damage to siding.

* A man in the 1000 block of Loring Road reported someone fired several bullets through his front door, causing $200 in damage, at 9:08 p.m. May 10.

* A handgun valued at $400, a gun magazine valued at $30 and ammunition valued at $20 were stolen from a man's residence in the 2100 block of Ward Road between 2:30 and 7:51 p.m. May 6.

* A woman in the 2900 block of Ironstone Drive reported the theft of a bicycle valued at $300 between 7:50 p.m. May 7 and 10:35 a.m. May 8.