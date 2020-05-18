A 19-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on a slew of charges after police were called to a disturbance on the 1500 block of Mulligan Court at 2:27 p.m. May 6.

According to reports, the man was charged with domestic violence, assault, criminal trespass and obstructing official business.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 41-year-old Columbus man was arrested on OVI charges after officers were called to a disturbance at a restaurant on the 2100 block of Brice Road at 2:27 a.m. May 5.

* A 44-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested shortly after 12:20 a.m. May 3 on charges of assault and domestic violence, after officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on the 6500 block of Santa Cruz Place.

* Officers arrested a 21-year-old Reynoldsburg man on domestic violence and assault charges at a home on the 1300 block of Beeler Drive after being called at 1:32 a.m. May 3.

* A 36-year-old Columbus man was issued a mayor's court summons on charges of animals running at large after responding to an animal complaint on the 1200 block of Carlyle Drive at 4:55 p.m. May 2.