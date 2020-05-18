Haley Kohl



Minerva



Track and Field



1) Your thoughts on the cancellation of spring sports.



While I am upset about missing my final season of track, I know that there are more important things in life.



2) What are you going to miss most about your cancelled season?



I'm going to miss my teammates and coaches. I've made some really good friends on the track team and we have made some pretty great memories together.



3) What are you doing to help fight the spread of COVID-19?



I am social distancing as well as staying home.



4) What are you missing the most due to the quarantine?



I miss going to school.



5) What are your future plans?



I am going to attend the University of Mount Union for a degree in middle childhood education.



6) What is your favorite high-school memory?



My favorite high school memory was my freshman year at the 100-mile relay camp for cross country. I had met Joaquina for the first time. She was our foreign exchange student that year. I had gotten to know the girls that would become my family that weekend.



7) What is your favorite movie?



Mamma Mia. It brings up old memories from watching it with my great grandma.



8) What is your favorite binge-worthy show?



Tiger King. There is so much happening at one time and it's hard to look away from.



9) What is your favorite food?



Ice cream. It always makes everything better.



10) Who is your favorite musical artist?



Dierks Bentley. His songs are catchy and when I listen to his music, it reminds me of the memories I made at one of his concerts.



11) Who is your favorite teacher?



It is hard to say one, so I'm going to say the duo of Mrs. Blazer and Mrs. Casto. I had them in an intervention period. They made one of the hardest times in my life easier, whether it be from extra help or just being able to talk to them about anything. They were some of my biggest advocates when I lost my vision and had other health issues. They are also the reason I have decided to pursue a career in education.