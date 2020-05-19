Rich Reding, owner of Strasburg’s historic Lynn Drive-In, views drive-in movies as an apt entertainment offering during COVID-19.



With people watching movies in their cars, "The drive-in is the original social-distance entertainment," said Reding, whose grandfather, Dick, bought the Lynn in 1957.



"We’re not like an indoor movie theater," he said. "We’re more like a gas station or a convenience store that happens to be showing a movie out the window onto a billboard."



With drive-in movie theaters exempt from coronavirus-related shutdown, per an April 30 letter from Gov. Mike DeWine, the Lynn is opening Friday for its 2020 season. Due to schools being closed, it will be open nightly through the summer, and then weekends through October.



Numerous new safety precautions will be in place at the Lynn, Reding said.



Cars will only be parked every other space, keeping vehicles about 20 feet apart and cutting the drive-in’s capacity in half. While people may watch movies from inside the bed of a pickup truck or the back hatch of a SUV, those in other vehicles will be required to watch the movies while seated inside. There will be no lawn chairs or blankets in the grass.



The Lynn concession stand will have one incoming and one outgoing door, concession employees will wear gloves and masks, customers will be kept six feet apart in line and are urged to wear masks while inside the building.



"We’re doing social distancing like other places," Reding said. "We want to protect our family because we’re a family business and also protecting our customers. We want everybody to come out and not have to worry."



In addition to the drive-in’s permanent restrooms, portable toilets, including one for the handicapped, have been installed.



"We’ll have extra sanitizing stations and we’re going to sanitize often," Reding said. The children’s play area will be closed.



While the Lynn typically plays first-run movies, Hollywood has halted new releases ("until July 24, at the best," Reding said). This weekend, the drive-in will offer a double feature of recently released movies -- "Trolls World Tour" and "Sonic the Hedgehog. The drive-in’s second screen, currently undergoing some repairs, won’t be open this weekend but is expected back soon..



In future weeks, the Lynn will feature screen favorites of various vintages. Among the titles Reding mentioned as possibles are "Ghostbusters," "American Graffiti," "Animal House," "Gremlins," "Goonies," "Grease" and "Frozen."



The Lynn will open at 7 p.m. daily, with the first movies starting at 9 p.m. this weekend; as days grow longer the start times will be later. Admission is $7 for ages 12 and older, $3 for kids 5 to 11, and free for 4 and younger. Cash only is accepted. Customers are welcome to bring their own food and beverages.



In addition to movies, the Lynn will be showing three area high-school graduation programs on its screen for vehicle viewing: Tusky Valley, May 26; Garaway, May 27, and Strasburg, May 28.



"Graduates will go in one at a time and be filmed getting their diplomas and they’ll edit it together into a nice slick video package," Reding said. "It’s definitely something we’ve never done before."



Asked whether he thinks the Lynn will be popular in the current coronavirus climate, Reding noted that drive-ins have been doing well in the South and California.



"We’re going to be ready for anything," he said. "We’re hoping to be busy but not too busy. It's kind of exciting. We really don’t know until we open. I think everybody wants to get out and we’re going to be ready for them."



Opened in 1937, the Lynn is the second-oldest continuously operating drive-in theater in the United States. Reding first began working there in 1993; he and his brother, Jamie, are the co-owners; Rich’s wife, Darla, works in the box office, his son, Wyatt, and niece, Sarah, work in the concession stand.



The Lynn Drive-In is at 9735 U.S. Route 250 in Strasburg. For more information, visit LynnDriveIn.com.