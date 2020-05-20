Anna Yater

Wednesday

May 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM


They say the year is 2020

How should we believe that

When we are living in a mindset like it’s 1920

For there are kids scared to exercise of a fear of being murdered

Because of the skin they were born into

Girls fighting for the rights of an education

Mothers fearing for their children to go to school

Because she might never see them again

People hiding cause they are scared to be themselves

These fears simply shouldn't exist

When will we learn these things could change

With KINDNESS and RESPECT

We are all different

Let's embrace our differences

What a world it would be if we would spread love and not hate

What a world it would be if we were all kind

What a world it would be if we were all respected

What a world this could be...