MAY 21, 1960



Michael Caruso, 11, and his brother Tony, 12, report catching 10 1/2 pound carp at Seneca Lake.



MAY 21, 1970



Cambridge Police Department is forming an auxiliary unit, reports Lt. Wayne Lucas, president of the FOP.



MAY 21, 1980



Degenhart Paperweight and Glass Museum, in the former Drake’s Country Store, will open next week.



MAY 21, 1990



William Alan Kostelnik successfully passed the Texas state bar examination for the practice of law. He is a graduate of Guernsey Catholic Central High School.



MAY 21, 2000



Cambridge City School’s Board of Education unanimously voted to employ Marvin Wourms as the new city schools superintendent. He succeeds Regis Woods.