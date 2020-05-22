A resident of the 200 block of Tara Glen Drive told Delaware police a personal check was stolen from his house and fraudulently cashed for more than $1,300.

Tools valued at $2,000 also were stolen, reports said.

The thefts, reported May 13, may have occurred over a period of time when construction personnel were inside the home, reports said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A counterfeit $20 was passed by a couple at a business on the first block of East William Street in an incident reported at 6 p.m. May 17.

An employee confronted the couple, and they presented a legitimate $20 bill for payment, according to reports. The two later denied knowing the bill was counterfeit, and no charges were filed, reports said.

* A purse and its contents were stolen from a vehicle parked at Mingo Park, 500 E. Lincoln Ave., in a theft reported at 12:58 p.m. May 16.

* A resident of the 300 block of Griffith's Harbor Drive learned his identity was used by a person trying to avoid arrest in Grove City in an incident reported at 4:42 p.m. May 15. Police said further investigation likely will be handled in Franklin County.

* A resident of the 1100 block of Rivercrest Drive reported three fraudulent charges on his credit card, totaling $119 and made with online retailers, at 3:04 p.m. May 10.