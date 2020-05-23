Columbus police officers were dispatched to a store on the 3400 block of North High Street at 8:42 p.m. May 18 on a report of a robbery in progress.

On arrival, two victims told police that two suspects had entered the store, filled a shopping basket with $250 worth of body wash and shampoo, and left while bragging about stealing the items in a "boisterous" manner.

The victims said they followed the suspects into the parking lot and confronted them about the theft, but the suspects punched one of them several times, and attempted to punch the other but missed.

The suspects reportedly got into a pickup truck driven by another person, then left the property as one of the suspects held a gun out the window.

The victims refused medical assistance, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* A man reported he was walking on the 3400 block of North High Street at 12:10 a.m. May 10 when a driver pulled up to him and asked where the nearest gas station was.

The man said he answered the question and continued walking, but the car followed him. Then, three men got out of the car and ordered the victim to get in, reports said.

The victim said he unsuccessfully tried to flag down another vehicle, then escaped by running through the nearby neighborhood.

* Police officers were dispatched to a store on the 4800 block of North High Street at 5:33 p.m. May 13 on a report of shoplifting.

There, an employee told them two suspects had been concealing items in an apparent attempt to steal them.

The suspects were asked to leave the property; however, as they left, the officers noticed one of the suspects was hiding items taken from the store, reports said.

Officers confiscated $88 worth of speakers and earbuds from the suspect and returned the items to the store, reports said.

In addition, reports said the other suspect had a small amount of crack cocaine in his possession. The cocaine was confiscated and turned in to police for destruction, reports said.

* A resident of the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue reported her neighbor told her, "You are an evil person and the devil is going to get you, I will make sure of that," at 6:30 p.m. May 15.

The victim asked the neighbor what that meant, and he replied, "I'm going to pray for you that the devil will get you," according to reports.

The resident reported the threats, which she said may have spurred from an accident report filed the previous day involving the suspect and her fence.

* A woman told police she had just parked her car on the 2900 block of North High Street at 10:45 p.m. May 17 when someone grabbed her by the arms and shook her while attempting to take her car keys.

The victim said the suspect then punched her in the face and took the keys, while two other suspects watched.

All three suspects then fled, reports said.

The woman refused medical treatment but complained of a sore face and scratches on her fingers, reports said.

* A trimmer worth $400 was stolen from a work truck while the driver was inside a business on the 4300 block of North High Street at 6 p.m. May 15, reports said.

A witness saw the theft and took down the license-plate number of the suspect's vehicle, according to reports.

* An employee of a business on the 2600 block of North High Street told police someone entered at 9:23 a.m. May 17 and asked for cigarettes, then grabbed $2,000 worth of lottery tickets from the counter and ran out the door.

The employee chased the suspect, who reportedly threw the tickets on the ground and ran away.

Reports said information about the victim has been gleaned from a nearby clinic, where he had just sold plasma.

* Windows of an apartment on the 4900 block of Arbor Village Drive sustained $1,000 damage after vandalism reported at 10:16 a.m. May 17.

* A resident of the 100 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard said someone inside her apartment threw a liquor bottle at her TV, smashing the screen, at 11:37 p.m. May 16.

The suspect then reportedly fell on the floor and refused to leave until the resident called police.

Damage to the TV was estimated at $700.

* A resident of the 400 block of Northridge Road told police May 16 she had been scammed out of $11,200 by her grandson.

The woman reported she had sold her house to the suspect in April, with the agreement that she could still live there, but since then, the suspect has taken money from her bank account and forced her to leave the house.