Northeast Ohio Medical University’s One with the Community food service program and Bio-Med Science Academy received grants from United Way of Portage County COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to help provide meals for the Rootstown community during this difficult time. Families of Rootstown School District students who quality for meal assistance, as well as families of BIOMED students will be able to receive meals.



"We are grateful to partner with the United Way of Portage County to help families during these difficult times," said Stephanie Lammlein, chief administrative officer/superintendent, BIO-MED Science Academy.



Executive chef Xavier Smith, and NEOMED’s Conference Services team prepare and package meals two days a week for families in need. The team also provides daily lunches to a number of Bio-Med Science Academy students. The two schools serve families drive-through-style, under the portico of the NEW Center on Wednesdays and Fridays. The distribution of meals is managed by BIO-MED and NEOMED administration/staff.



"We take great pride in providing this service for our community," said Sheryl Loftus, director of conference services and retail outlets. "Preparing these meals gives us a sense of purpose during these trying times and we know in some small way, it helps alleviate the stress for the families we serve."



NEOMED’s One with the Community food service program and BIO-MED hope to use the funds for as long as possible to continue to provide meals through the pandemic. They are expected to serve 400 meals per week.



To contribute to the UWPC COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and support more programs in the community, visit www.uwportage.org/donate.