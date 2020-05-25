A resident in the 100 block of North Roosevelt Avenue reported to Bexley police that on May 12 at about 6:43 p.m., someone stole a bicycle from his attached garage.

In other recent Bexley Police Department incident reports:

* A resident on the 100 block of North Remington Road reported May 10 between noon and 4 p.m., someone stole two bicycles.

* A resident on the 2800 block of Powell Avenue reported between 11 a.m. and noon May 12, someone stole his bicycle from his garage.

* An employee of a store on the 2200 block of East Main Street reported at 11:50 a.m. May 12, someone stole 17 wood pallets.

* An employee of a store on the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported at 9:25 May 6, someone stole beer and fled westbound on East Livingston Avenue in a light-blue, late-1990s SUV.