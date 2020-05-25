Distance learning will continue for Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools' Journey to Learning summer school program, scheduled to begin July 6.

Superintendent Steve Barrett said the remote format used to finish the 2019-20 academic year also will be employed for summer school.

He said the July 6-29 program will give students a break from remote learning and support their transition back to school in August.

Barrett said registration opened May 15 and will continue through June 5.

Classes will meet weekdays, with elementary school and middle school classes costing $130 each and high school courses costing $245 each.

Elementary classes will include reading improvement for grades K-2 and 3-5 and a cross-categorical special-education offering for grades K-5. Middle school classes are reading improvement and math improvement for grades 6-8.

Makeup high school offerings for grades 9-12 include Algebra I and II, geometry, pre-calculus, modern world history, U.S. history, U.S. government, physical science and biology.

New-credit classes for G-J students include physical education, health and speech.

Virtual lessons through Google Meet or independent work also are available at all grade levels, but a teacher and/or principal must recommend the student for the course.

"We wanted to ensure that our students who could benefit most from the additional instruction/support with grade-level content were encouraged to apply," said Tia Holliman, the district's curriculum director.

Students in grades K-8 typically take a summer school course for additional learning in grade-level content and skills, she said.

Holliman said the district offers makeup credit classes at the high school level for students who weren't successful in a course during the school year, as well as a few new-credit courses that students choose to take to allow for more space in the schedule during the school year.

About 500 district students took classes last summer, Holliman said.

"We condensed our class offerings this year, since summer school will be online due to the extended school-building closure," she said.

For more information or to register, go to gahannaschools.org.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla