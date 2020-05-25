Grove City police arrested a teenage boy May 17 on charges of aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon after he allegedly stole a minibike from a Kingston couple.

Officers responded at 1:19 a.m. May 17 to Gantz Park, 2259 Home Road, after the man and woman reported the armed robbery had just occurred.

The man told police they had gone to the park after arranging an online meeting to sell the bike.

He said they arrived about 12:30 a.m. at the park and met the teen. After they showed him the bike, the suspect asked to ride it. Reports said he handed the woman his phone while he rode the bike.

The woman told police that when the suspect returned, he took his phone back from her, then declared the bike was now his, pulled a gun from his waist area and pointed it at her.

She said the teen was standing about 25 feet from her and the man. Reports said the teen pulled the trigger three times while aiming the gun at her and then aimed the gun at the man and pulled the trigger twice more.

The woman said when the gun didn't fire, the suspect opened the cylinder in what she believed was an attempt to fix it. He then pushed the bike east into the park, reports said.

Columbus officers and a Columbus police helicopter arrived on the scene to assist after the couple reported the incident.

While looking for the suspect, officers found the bike in some brush, reports said.

Columbus police officers located a teen matching the description of the suspect on Escott Street. The officers exited their cruiser and identified themselves, and the suspect began running westbound on Cove Landing, reports said.

Officers caught up to the teen and secured him on the ground. The teen said he had a gun in his pocket, and the officers held him on the ground until other officers arrived to assist, according to reports.

The teen was arrested, and police found a revolver loaded with six rounds in his possession.

The barrel was not on the weapon and later was retrieved from the suspect's home by police, reports said.

After he was charged, the teen, who was not identified in police reports, was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* Police responded May 15 to reports of thefts occurring overnight in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Younkin Court.

A resident told police her car valued at $25,000 had been stolen between 8 p.m. May 14 and 4 p.m. May 15.

The car was locked, but the victim found no broken glass near the parking space, reports said.

She said the car had been broken into earlier this year, but nothing of value appeared to be missing so she didn't report it.

The victim said she now believes a spare key that had been in the car might have been stolen at that time and used to take the vehicle itself, reports said.

In addition, a Reynoldsburg man reported a pair of headphones, a scanner and a wallet were stolen from his car overnight while it was parked in the lot.

He said he received text alerts May 15 that his credit and debit cards had been used to charge $145 at gas stations in Columbus, but several other charges were declined.

* A resident of the 1500 block of Cityview Court reported May 15 her car valued at $21,000 was stolen from in front of her apartment.

The theft occurred between 2:15 p.m. May 14 and 8:30 a.m. May 15.

The woman told police a debit card and $140 in cash were in the car's center console.

* Officers responded May 16 to a housing development on the 4900 block of Wind Crest Lane, where a model home had been broken into.

A sales consultant for the home builder said several pieces of furniture, fixtures, decor and walls had been damaged in the model home.

The damage was estimated at $7,500, reports said.

* A resident of the 3300 block of Grovepark Drive reported May 16 that a lawn mower and blower, together worth $610, were stolen from his shed.

The theft occurred between 6 p.m. May 11 and 8:30 p.m. May 12, reports said.

* A resident of the 4300 block of Parkway Village Drive reported May 15 several tools, together worth $480, had been stolen the previous night from his pickup truck.

* An employee of a real-estate developer reported May 14 a mailbox valued at $400 had been stolen from a home under construction on the 1200 block of Golfview Lane.