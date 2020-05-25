On May 24, 1899, tickets were sold for the first show at the Olentangy Park Theater.

In 1895, the Columbus Street Railway, Power and Light Co. purchased the Olentangy Villa and four years later brothers J.W. and W.J. Dusenbury bought 100 acres to develop an amusement park that would be the largest in the nation.

The theater, which had a capacity of 2,250, was the first of the park's new attractions and rides.

Musicians, comedians and entertainers from around the world performed at the theater during its nearly four decades of operation.

In 1938, L. L. LeVeque purchased and closed the park to build the Olentangy Village apartments in the southwest corner of Clintonville.