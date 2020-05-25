The New Albany Police Department has discovered additional graffiti at the Plain Township Aquatic Center, 7650 Swickard Woods.

According to the police report, officers conducted a business check at the aquatics-center pavilion at 2:31 a.m. May 15 and discovered graffiti that wasn't present during the initial report May 6. The graffiti included multiple pictures and words on the interior side of the sliding doors, interior walls and wall of the interior storage room.

Officers first discovered graffiti at the pavilion on the morning of May 6 while looking for three people sighted on New Albany Road at state Route 161.

They discovered a broken water fountain in the pavilion and a hole in the wall, with a partial footprint next to it. They also found multiple drawings of body parts on the fireplace inside the pavilion and writing on the walls.

Investigators didn't believe the individuals reported as suspicious caused the damage because they were not seen in the area, the report said.

In other New Albany police incident reports:

* A 33-year-old Springfield man was cited for possession of controlled substances after officers at 3:11 p.m. May 16 were dispatched to James River Road and Prince George Lane on the report of a suspicious person having difficulty walking on the side of the road.

* A 49-year-old New Albany woman was arrested for OVI and cited for open container after a traffic stop at 9 a.m. May 16 at New Albany Links Drive and Belworth Square.

* A 30-year-old Pataskala man was arrested for OVI and was cited for open container, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance abuse after a traffic stop at 3:25 p.m. May 14 at East Dublin-Granville and Kitzmiller roads.

* A resident on the 4400 block of Middle Aspinwall at 12:23 a.m. May 14 told police someone had copied her online ad on a different platform with a different phone number in an attempt to unlawfully gain funds.

* A 30-year-old New Albany man was arrested for domestic violence and menacing after police at 8:49 a..m. May 14 were dispatched to the 5000 block of Harlem Road on a report of a domestic dispute.

* A 38-year-old Johnstown woman was arrested for OVI after officers at 9:18 a.m. May 13 were dispatched to state Route 161 and Kitzmiller Road on a report of a reckless driver.