Two hotels under construction in Hilliard are expected to open only slightly later than originally planned.

Construction began last year on a TownPlace Suites, a Marriott brand, on a portion of the former site of JD Equipment, 4079 Lyman Drive, and an Avid Hotel at the northeast corner of Cemetery Road and Lyman Drive.

"We are looking to open by the end of June," said Mark Patel of Evolv Hotels, the construction-management company for TownPlace Suites.

Innsight Hospitality LLC is building the $12.6 million, 94-room TownPlace Suites on 2.5 acres of 5.6-acre parcel on the west side of Lyman Drive, south of All Seasons Drive and east of Britton Parkway.

The hotel was scheduled to open during the second quarter of the year and experienced only slight delays in the shipment of furnishings during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Patel said.

To the south of TownPlace Suites, the last stages of construction continue on an Avid Hotel at the northeast corner of Cemetery Road and Lyman Drive where a McDonald's restaurant was demolished to clear the way.

Sujay Mehta of the Hilliard Hotel Group, the developer of the site, described the Avid Hotel as "a new-generation hotel that offers the luxury brand and more affordable pricing."

InterContinental Hotels Group, which operates the Holiday Inn Express brand, is building the $10 million, four-story, 84-room Avid Hotel.

It will be among the approximately 10 Avid Hotels worldwide and the only one in Ohio, according to Mehta, who said more "are in the pipeline."

"We plan to open in August or September. ... (The pandemic) did delay us," Mehta said.

The decision to push back what had been an opening planned as a spring was twofold, based on delays in receiving materials and waiting for a rise in demand for occupancy, both related to the pandemic, Mehta said.

"It did not make much sense to rush to an opening until demand for hotel rooms begins to pick up, and we expect to see that by September," he said.

The hotel can open within about 30 days when the decision is made to proceed, Mehta said.

Plans for a third hotel in Hilliard along the Interstate 270 corridor were on hold before the pandemic struck.

David Kozar, a principal of Indus Hotels, the developer of a proposed Tru by Hilton on Lyman Drive, said in August 2019 that there was no timeline for construction of that project. The four-story, 97-room Tru by Hilton would be built immediately west of the Hampton Inn & Suites at 3950 Lyman Drive. A lot split would create a new address for the hotel.

Construction has been approved but no timeline to start building has been announced, according to Kozar.

Kozar did not respond to inquiries last week seeking comment about the progress.

When the Avid and TownPlace Suites open, the number of hotels in Hilliard will increase to six.

Hilliard also has the Hampton Inn & Suites at 3950 Lyman Drive, a Rodeway Inn at 3950 Parkway Lane, a Homewood Suites at 3841 Park Mill Run Drive and a Best Western at 3831 Park Mill Run Drive.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo