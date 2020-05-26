Hilliard will stick with City Manager Michelle Crandall's previously announced decision to keep the city's pools closed for the 2020 season.

Hilliard City Council made the decision Tuesday, May 26, after more than an hour of discussion. The vote was 7-0.

The administration had recommended the Hilliard Family Aquatic Center and the Clyde "Butch" Seidle Community Pool remain closed.

Council members said the projected $529,000 loss to operate the pools was too much and expressed concerns that social-distancing requirements from state and county boards of health would not provide an enjoyable experience for patrons.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Hilliard for updates to this story.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo