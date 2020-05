Avery Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Rings Road and Woerner Temple Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Friday, May 29, for water and sanitary sewer line installation, according to the Dublin city website.

Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic. The project is slated to be completed by July. Lane restrictions will be required periodically throughout the project, according to the website.

