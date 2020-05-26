Construction can begin on 470 residential units on 29 acres on the north side of Riggins Road between Britton Parkway and Wilcox Road after the Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan May 14.

The 470 units will be contained in 15 buildings on the site east of the Hilliard Grand apartment complex, according to the plans.

The complex includes a clubhouse, an outdoor pool and 10 detached garages, according to David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

The plan shows 167 one-bedroom units, 245 two-bedroom units and 58 three-bedroom units, and each unit must be at least 750 square feet.

The development is part of the Britton Central planned-unit-development area approved in 2004, according to the city.

The developer is Edward Rose & Sons of Indiana, according to the application.

Steve Hormann, director of planning for Edward Rose & Sons, said May 15 the proposed development has not been named, and it is too early to identify a timeline for construction.

The Indiana company also owns the Avenue at Polaris Apartments, Hormann said.

