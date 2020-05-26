Two vehicles, model years 2014 and 2016, were reported stolen from the 4300 block of Lambert Street at 5:15 a.m. May 12.

The owner told police it likely was the 2014 vehcile was unlocked and the keys were inside, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

The responding officer did not see any glass or debris indicating a forced entry, reports said.

About 6:25 a.m. May 12, police the 2014 vehicle was found when officers were dispatched to a gas station on Britton Parkway after an employee said the vehicle had been idling and unattended at the gas station since about 5 a.m, Litchfield said. The vehicle wasn't damaged and was returned to the owner.

On May 18, the 2016 vehicle was recovered by Columbus police on Shanley Drive in Columbus. No damage was reported to that vehicle, Litchfield said.

In other Hilliard police reports:

* Tools, a global-positioning system, sunglasses, a folding knife and other property, worth a combined $1,411, were reported stolen between 4:15 and 4:25 a.m. May 12 from a vehicle in the 5000 block of Wyandot Place.

* Fishing tackle and tools worth $1,300 were reported stolen between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 13 in the 4100 block of Wayne Street.

* A 23-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 10:30 p.m. May 12. Hilliard police met Dublin police at their request on Tuttle Crossing Boulevard after Dublin police arrested the man, who also was wanted by Hilliard police on a warrant. He was taken to the Hilliard police station and then to the Franklin County jail, police reports said.