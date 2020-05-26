Orange Township's North Orange Park Aquatic Center will remain closed for the 2020 season, the township announced May 26 on its website and social-media accounts.

The decision was made "taking into consideration continued state protocols and the Delaware (General) Health District’s recommendation," according to the announcement.

The township also posted a letter on its Facebook page from the health district, signed by health commissioner Shelia Hiddleson, recommending the action be taken by all public pool owners and operators.

"We understand this announcement will be disappointing to many families, as it is for us as well," the announcement reads. "We look forward to reopening safely in 2021. Funds saved this season will be directed toward necessary capital improvements for our aquatic center."

