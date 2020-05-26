Westerville police recently responded to calls about an alleged mass gathering and a protest that actually was a drive-thru graduation party.

A disturbance was reported on Huber Village Boulevard at 3:41 p.m. May 9.

The caller reported some type of protest going on and several motorists were honking their horns, reports said. Police discovered it was not a protest but a drive-thru graduation recognition for a student, according to reports.

Westerville police also were informed at 9:33 a.m. May 7 that the parks department had received notice about 40 people together at a shelter house on the first block of North Cleveland Avenue.

Police found about 15 cars in the lot, but no groups of people were gathering, reports said.

A day care business was holding a drive-by teddy bear hunt, and no one was getting out of vehicles, reports said.

In other recent Westerville police incident reports:

* Gunfire was reported at 9:31 p.m. May 7 on East Broadway Avenue. Two shots reportedly were heard east of the caller's residence near the industrial park.

Another call from an Old County Line Road resident also reported hearing gunfire. Joggers told police they saw fireworks, reports said.

* A Buckstone Place resident reported someone tried to enter a residence through a bedroom window at 3:04 p.m. May 13. It appears the window screen was moved, reports said.

* Officers were called to a disturbance on Longbow Court at 12:12 p.m. May 11.

Officers spoke with a resident about children running around in the apartment upstairs and making noise. The resident said she and her husband have talked with the parents about the noise.

She said it's an ongoing problem, and it sounds like chairs being turned over and banging into walls. The resident said she would document the disturbances and follow up with the apartment management, reports said.

* Suspicious persons were reported on South State Street at 12:18 p.m. May 7.

Police said the individuals were just sitting in a van and were not near items that had been left for pickup by Goodwill Industries.

Another caller reported seeing people rummaging through the donated items. Officers asked the van's occupants to leave the area, reports said.