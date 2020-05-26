The Westerville Division of Police is seeking information to help locate a missing Westerville woman.

Emily Noble, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. May 25, according to a press release from the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation section of Westerville police at 614-901-6881 or the tipline, 614-901-6866 or tipline@westerville.org.

Information can be provided anonymously.

Information also may be provided by calling the non-emergency line, 614-882-7444.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla