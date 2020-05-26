Whitehall police arrested a 21-year-old Columbus man for aggravated robbery and failure to comply with the order of a police officer at 12:15 p.m. May 12 at Speedway, 1055 S. Hamilton Road.

Police impounded a knife and $325, according to reports.

No further information was available.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 20-year-old Columbus woman and a 33-year-old Pickerington woman for aggravated burglary and possession of a deadly weapon at 6:55 p.m. May 15 on the 3900 block of Doney Street.

No further information was available about the incident.

* Police arrested a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Parkersburg, West Virginia, for possession of drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle at 11:30 a.m. May 17 on the 4100 block of East Main Street.

* Burglaries were reported at 9:05 p.m. May 14 on the 900 block of Beechwood Road; at 7:55 a.m. May 15 on the 4500 block of Poth Road; and at 3:55 a.m. May 16 on the 700 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Thefts were reported at 12:30 a.m. May 12 on the 4500 block of Saint Rita Lane; at 12:25 p.m. May 12 on the 400 block of North Hamilton Road; at 2:35 p.m. May 14 on the 800 block of Country Club Road; and at 12:10 p.m. May 15 on the 700 block of South Yearling Road.

* Assaults were reported at 1:20 p.m. May 13 on the 3800 block of East Broad Street; at 3:35 p.m. May 13 on the 900 block of Robinwood Avenue; and at 10:30 a.m. May 18 on the 1000 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Property damage was reported at 8:15 a.m. May 13 on the 4500 block of Etna Road; at 6:50 and 8:30 p.m. May 14 and at 6:20 a.m. May 16 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street; and at 3 p.m. May 16 on the 100 block of South Yearling Road.

* Police responded to calls of shots fired at 12:25 a.m. May 14 at East Mound Street and South Yearling Road; at 2:55 a.m. May 15 at East Broad Street and Maplewood Avenue; at 9:40 p.m. May 15 at East Main Street and Fountain Lane; and at 6:30 p.m. May 18 on the 5100 block of East Main Street.