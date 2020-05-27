The Jack Florance Pool in Delaware will remain closed for the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the city announced May 26.

The city made the decision after talking with leaders from the YMCA of Central Ohio, which operates the pool at Mingo Park, and with other pool professionals.

“The decision to keep the pool closed this summer was not a decision made lightly or in haste,” City Manager Tom Homan said May 26 during a virtual meeting of Delaware City Council.

The decision was based on a number of factors, including strict federal, state and local guidelines; economic feasibility; and restrictions on pool operations, including the requirement that social distancing be observed in the water, according to a press release from the city.

The city also considered the availability of lifeguards, patron experience, equity of pool access, employee and patron safety, and costs, the press release says.

A May 21 recommendation from the Delaware General Health District, the agency that issues the city of Delaware’s pool license, urged keeping pools closed or delaying their opening.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 is causing everyone to make some difficult decisions," Homan said. "No one at the city is happy about not opening our pool."

The city's splash pad and skate park will remain closed indefinitely until Gov. Mike DeWine's order on playgrounds changes, at which time the city will evaluate when either can be opened.

