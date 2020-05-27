Honor Flight Columbus has suspended all missions for 2020, executive director Pete MacKenzie said May 27.

The nine-member board of directors of Honor Flight Columbus “made the difficult decision” to postpone all of this year’s missions “out of an abundance of caution, concern and care for our veterans, volunteers and community” amid the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, MacKenzie said.

Honor Flight Columbus has a spring and fall season.

In mid-March, a decision was made to delay the spring season until later in the year, but it has been decided no missions would be carried out this year, MacKenzie said.

“We won’t fly at all, and that is truly unfortunate,” he said.

MacKenzie further commented in a May 27 news release.

“While we cannot travel during these difficult times, we want our veterans (to) know that their service is valued, recognized and appreciated and that we look forward to honoring them on a flight soon,” he said. “Honor Flight Columbus will continue to monitor the situation and keep our communities informed as conditions evolve and allow us to resume flight operations.”

Honor Flight Columbus, a nonprofit organization operating since 2007, has flown 102 missions taking 6,836 senior veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the nation’s memorials. The last flight was Nov. 9.

Honor Flight was started in Springfield in 2005 and currently has more than 100 hubs in the United States, MacKenzie said.

