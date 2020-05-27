Wednesday

BELMONT — Union Local High School’s Commencement is set for Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31, with a private individual ceremony by scheduled appointment in the high school gymnasium. Information was emailed to the students. WTOV9 will live stream graduation on their website wtov9.com and broadcast on FOX9 on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Elsa Bretz is the Valedictorian and receiving Salutatorian honors is Bailee Perlman.

Elsa is the daughter of Alan and Susanne Bretz and resides in Bethesda. She is the granddaughter of David and Jane Blaney of Bethesda, Ohio and Jim and Mary Bretz of Union City, Indiana. Elsa is finishing her three-year high school career with a 5.124 GPA--the highest weighted GPA in Union Local’s history. Elsa has been involved in a myriad of activities all throughout school; her favorites include marching band, dance, and Girl Scouts. She is a three year member of the National Honor Society, and she has completed over 120 credit hours of coursework at Ohio University through the College Credit Plus Program. Having applied to five and been accepted to three of the Ivy League schools, Elsa currently plans to attend Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island to study Astrophysics. She is on the waitlist at Harvard.

Bailee is the daughter of Erin and Gabe Perlman. She resides in Flushing with her parents and younger brother, Jake. Bailee is finishing her high school career with a 4.81 GPA. While a student at Union Local, Bailee was involved in track and field, cross country, cheerleading, National Honor Society where she was the Vice President, JSA, the Drug Free Club, Student Council, Prom and Homecoming court, as well as committees, and she was a 6th grade camp counselor. Bailee also participated in the College Credit Plus program throughout her years. She earned letters in academics, cheerleading, cross country, and track.

Perlman will continue her education at Kent State University while majoring in Nutrition with pre-med.

Union Local principal Zac Shutler will present the class during the ceremony and board president Terry Puperi will accept the class.

Juniors Megan Garrison and Lacy Bilyeu will serve as Marshals with Samuel Farmer and Baylee Magnani as Ushers.

The class of 2020 includes:

LOGAN MICHAEL AMOS

JOSEF RUSSELL BAILEY

ALIK JOSEPH BARKES

MATTHEW PHILLIP BATEMAN

OLIVIA JANE BEARD

ALYSSA SUE BETTS

SIERRA DAWN BETTS

JACOB ANDREW BOLT

SARAH MARIE BONNETT

ABIGAIL ROSE BOYER

JACQUELINE ANNE BRANDON

ELSA FAITH BRETZ

DEVON ALLEN BRYAN

BRIANA MARIE BUMGARDNER

SHAWN LEE BUMGARDNER

ALAN MATTHEW CARPENTER

ZAYNE HOLDEN CHEATHAM

KOHL BRYAN CLARK

KANE EDWARD CORDNER KILDOW

COURTNEY ROSE COURTWRIGHT

KIRSTIN DAWN DALLAS

JORDAN THOMAS DUKE

SEAN PATRICK EVERTS

BROCK DUANE FANKHAUSER

SKYLAR THOMAS FINSLEY-FRYE

KYLE MATTHEW FRAZIER

JAMISON MICHAEL ALLEN FUNKHOUSER

LINDSAY NICOLE FUNKHOUSER

PAIGE LAUREL FUNKHOUSER

LOGAN THOMAS GALBREATH

MICHAEL KENNETH GROB

GREGORY ANDREW HALT

MOLLIE KAY HAMILTON

COLTON NEAL HANEY

NOAH CHRISTOPHER HARDING

HAYDEN HUNTER HILT

AMY ELIZABETH HISSRICH

MIRANDA LYNN HUML

MATTHEW MICHAEL HUSVAR

HARRY PAUL IGNACAK

JULIE MADISON MARIE INGRAM

ALEXIS LAVONNE IVEY

ELLIE MORGAN JOHNEN

MASON ANDREW KANYUCH

ZACHARY ALLEN KELICH

KAITLYN NICOLE KOVACS

ISAAC PAUL LASH

DENCIL EVERETT LEGG

KYLE CHRISTOPHER LOCHARY

HAILEY NICOLE LONTZ

JEFF ADRIAN MALLARNEE

SAVANNA PAIGE MAYHUGH

KAYLANN NEVEAH MCCARTNEY

GAGE MICHAEL MCCLEARY

HUNTER DANIEL MCCORT

BRYANNA PAIGE MCDANIEL

LUKE CAMERON MCDIFFITT

SADIE MARIE MCFARLAND

ASHLEY NICOLE MCGRAW

JESSICA MADISON ELAINE MCKEEN

JEREMIAH SHAYNE MCKIVITZ

CALEB ANDREW MEYER

QUINTON THOMAS MILBURN

CATERINA DESTINY MINER

ALEXANDRIA NAOMI MOELLER

MADISON ELIZABETH MONARQUE

CODY WILLIAM MORRISON

SAVANNAH KAITLYN NEWMAN

LAUREN JAI NEWTON

JADEN KAYLEE NOEL

BRIA ADISON PARKER

AUSTYN TAYLOR PECK

DELBERT JAMES PERKINS

BAILEE NICOLE PERLMAN

LANCE ADAMS PIPER

TAYLOR JOLEE POWELL

ANTHONY WALTER PRESLIN

DANIEL TYLER PRITTS

NICOLE ELIZABETH PUPERI

CASSIE LYNN RAY

STEVEN EDWARD REED

JARED MICHAEL REITTER

MATHEW DEVON RINEHART

BAILEY NICOLE RINKES

PAOLI ROBERTS

KAYTLYN NOEL RUSSELL

NATHAN GLENN RUSSELL

TREVOR JOSEPH SAFFELL

EVAN KEITH SAUNDERS

JULIANA MARIE SEXTON

JEREMIAH DALLAS SHAW

ABIGAIL NICOLE SHEPHERD

CALVIN WILLIAM SHEPPARD

AIDEN JOHNSTON SHUGERT

LUKE JOSEPH JAMES SNYDER

BROC EMERSON STOKES

SHAUNA MADISON STUDENC

ZANE PAYTON SWALLIE

KYLEE ELISABETH TAYLOR

SPENCER PHILIP THOMPSON

AMBUR ROSE TIDRICK

DALE LEE TOLARCHYK

CHAYCE ALLEN TOWNSON

MACKENZIE RAE TRIGG

KYLE CHRISTOPHER TURLEY

DEVON OWEN WARNER

JORDAN SUE WATSON

CADEN JAMES WHITELEY

COLE EUGENE YOHO