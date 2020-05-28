Weather



Thursday: Variable clouds with a thunderstorm. High of 84, low of 66.



Friday: Cloudy, a shower and thunderstorm around. High of 78, low of 53.



Meeting notice



The SouthEastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District Board of Directors has scheduled its next meeting for Monday, June 1, at 1 p.m., at Lori’s Family Restaurant, Caldwell.



Mask donations needed



The New Concord Food Pantry, located at College Drive Presbyterian Church, continues to serve folks who lack the resources to purchase sufficient food — and, when possible, other needs. During this public health emergency, the pantry would like to offer masks to those who have trouble accessing them. If there are any seamstresses (or seamsters!) making masks, the pantry would appreciate donations. Call or text Marcia Hartman at 740-624-8803 to make arrangements.



Salvation Army update



The Salvation Army of Cambridge cannot accept any clothing donations at this time because of the current pandemic. Space is limited and is currently being used for food distributions and the upcoming summer sack lunch program. If you have any questions in regards to this, contact Captain Ed McMillen at 740-432-7759.



Shaved ice giveaway



Amy Latham, State Farm, located at 625 Steubenville Ave. is holding a kickoff to summer from noon to 2 p.m. June 2 in the parking lot of State Farm. There will be free shaved ice for kids.



Thought of the day



In the day of my trouble, I will call upon Thee.



Ps. 86:7