The Plain Township Aquatic Center will remain closed for the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to township officials.

A statement to the community, shared Thursday, May 28, by township administrator Ben Collins, said the trustees and township officials decided not to open the New Albany community’s pool facility at 7650 Swickard Woods Blvd. after considering guidance and requirements affecting swimming-pool operations in Franklin County.

Public and private swimming pools were among the facilities that had been permitted to start reopening May 26 with coronavirus-related modifications in place, per state orders by Gov. Mike DeWine.

“Regrettably, we have not found a path forward for operating the Plain Township swimming pool that would ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff while operating the pool in a manner that would provide an enjoyable experience for swimmers and their families,” the statement said.

The township plans to process refunds for all memberships and deposits, and refunds will be made via township check to the address provided on the membership application, the statement said. The township anticipates completing refund processing by July 1.

Residents may email updated mailing addresses to contact@plaintownship.org. For questions, call 614-855-2085 or use the township email address.

