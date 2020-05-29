The Gahanna Swimming Pool, 148 Parkland Drive, and Hunters Ridge Pool, 341 Harrow Blvd., will remain closed this summer.

The city released a press release May 29 announcing the decision to keep both pools closed because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for our entire team, and we are painfully aware of what this means to our residents,” said the release sent by Carrin Wester, city communications manager.

“After an extensive review of the required safety precautions that would be necessary to open pools, we regrettably have not found a path forward that would enable us to operate our swimming pools in a manner that would ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff while providing an enjoyable experience for swimmers and their families.”

The release said the decision was based on guidance from Franklin County Public Health.

Variables that were taken into consideration include:

• Mandatory requirements of social distancing both outside and inside of the pool

• Sanitation of facilities and common areas

• Required hiring of additional staff to meet mandatory guidelines

• Equity of pool access for residents

• Analysis of impact from shortened season on reduced revenue versus fixed costs

Updates about the status of other city facilities and programs can be found at gahanna.gov.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla