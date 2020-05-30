A woman reported her vehicle worth $40,000 was stolen from the 3400 block of North High Street between 9:30 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. May 21.

The woman used OnStar to find the location of the vehicle, which Columbus police officers retrieved and returned to her, reports said.

The victim said the car's front end had been damaged and the interior smelled strongly of marijuana.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* A man who lives on the 300 block of Charleston Avenue told police May 20 someone had texted him a photo of a handgun resting on a person's lap.

The man said he received the photo an hour after he had an altercation with a contractor whom he refused to pay until work was completed properly.

The phone number, photo and information on the contractor have been saved for a follow-up investigation, reports said.

* A resident of the 400 block of Midgard Road said a neighbor swerved his vehicle in her direction in an attempt to intimidate her at 1:10 p.m. May 21.

* A passport and restaurant gift cards worth $200 were stolen from an unlocked car parked on the 500 block of East Stanton Avenue between 11 p.m. May 21 and 11 a.m. May 22, according to reports.

* A vehicle worth $5,500, which was left running with the keys inside, was reported stolen from the 4700 block of North High Street at 11:02 a.m. May 21.

* A man told police his vehicle worth $3,000 had been stolen from the 100 block of East Tulane Road between 10 p.m. May 23 and 7:15 a.m. May 24.

* A man who had been fired from a business on the 2700 block of North High Street after being involved in an altercation with another employee reportedly returned to the store and was "causing problems" at 3:15 p.m. May 26.

When police arrived, the suspect was banned from the property, reports said.

* A security officer at a store on the first block of Graceland Boulevard told police he saw a man hiding clothes and electronics in a bag at 12:46 p.m. May 21.

The man was stopped before leaving the store, and the items -- together worth $365 -- were returned, reports said.

* A woman who lives on the 100 block of Chase Road said charges she hadn't authorized appeared on her credit-card account after she used the card at a gas station in Lewis Center at 9:42 a.m. May 21.

She told police a similar incident had occurred about six months ago, when she used her card at the same gas station.

* A man was arrested after being found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen at 6:55 a.m. May 24 on the 4300 block of North High Street.

* An officer saw a suspect breaking into a vehicle at 4:45 a.m. May 20 on the 400 block of East Piedmont Road, reports said.

The suspect reportedly took a $50 pair of sunglasses from the vehicle.

The sunglasses were returned to their owner, who did not want to press charges, according to reports.