Sunday

May 31, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Noble County

911/Sheriff

Wednesday, May 27

7:45 a.m., animal complaint, Salt Run Road.

1:10 a.m., lift assistance, Jeffery Road; United Ambulance.

Tuesday, May 26

11::50 p.m., unruly juvenile, Fulda Road.

10:19 p.m., disorderly conduct, Marietta Road.

8:44 p.m., disturbance reported, Rado Ridge Road.

8:37 p.m., road hazard, Harriettsville Road.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity, County Road 13.

7:49 p.m., seizure victim, Olive Street, Caldwell; United and deputy.

7:35 p.m., reckless driver, Interstate 77.

7:24 p.m., well being check, Interstate 77.

6:58 p.m., reckless driver, Main Street, Caldwell.

5:51 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

5:13 p.m., auto accident, VanFossen Hollow Road/Harriettsville Road; United and deputies.

4:50 p.m., unruly juvenile, Lashley Road.

1:03 p.m., well being check, Sarahsville.

9:44 a.m., well being check, Spruce Street, Caldwell.

8:51 a.m., ill person, Hanson Road; United Ambulance.

7:33 a.m., possible stroke, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

5:46 a.m., reckless driver, Woodsfield Road. 

Monday, May 25

9:03 p.m., well being check, Road Fork Road.

8:59 p.m., well being check, Railroad Street, Caldwell.

8:50 p.m., domestic dispute, Miller Street, Caldwell.

8:15 p.m., suicidal person, Rich Valley Road.

6:18 p.m., auto accident, Halley’s Ridge Road. No injuries reported.

5:19 p.m., unruly juvenile, S. Main Street, Belle Valley.

5:11 p.m., reckless driver, Sunset Street, Caldwell.

5:07 p.m., disorderly conduct, Railroad Street, Caldwell.

2:23 p.m., individual threatened, St. Johns Road.

11:44 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Woodsfield Road.

11:26 a.m., alarm activation, Fairground Street, Caldwell.

11:02 a.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.

9:50 a.m., chest pains, Jubilee Road; United Ambulance.

7:31 a.m., seizure victim, Salt Run Road; United Ambulance.

2:20 a.m., noise complaint, Wolf Run Drive.

12:24 a.m., traffic stop, Fairground Road. 

Sunday, May 24

10:26 p.m., theft complaint, W. Cross Street, Summerfield.

10:16 p.m., protection order violation, Smithson Street, Dexter City.

9:39 p.m., domestic dispute, Perry Hollow Road.

8:18 p.m., disorderly conduct, Britton Road; United and deputy.

7:06 p.m., protection order violation, Plum Street, Summerfield.

5:37 p.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.

1:53 p.m., medical transport, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

12:34 a.m., medical transport to Columbus; United Ambulance.

Saturday, May 23

7:37 p.m., unresponsive person, Mart Weekly Road; United Ambulance.

4:51 p.m., deputy requested, Halley’s Ridge Road.

4:23 p.m., injury accident, Route 379.

3:37 p.m., trespassing complaint, Road Fork Road.

2:25 p.m., natural gas leak, Marietta Road; Belle Valley FD and deputy.

2:03 p.m., disorderly conduct at a business, Fairground Road.

1:57 p.m., hit-skip accident, South Olive Road.

12:13 p.m., disabled vehicle, Fairground Road.

11:10 a.m., road hazard, Tick Ridge Road.

11:08 a.m., animal complaint, Mel Frakes Road.

11:06 a.m., reckless driver, Serdy Road.

10:55 a.m., investigation follow-up, Mitchell Road.

10:16 a.m., mental health issue at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

8:06 a.m., difficulty breathing, Fredericksdale Road; United Ambulance.

5:38 a.m., traffic stop, Woodsfield Road.

5:18 a.m., suspicious person, Interstate 77.

1:01 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

12:39 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77. 

Friday, May 22

11:51 p.m., noise complaint, Fish Road.

11:34 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

10:44 p.m., reckless driver, Ada Street, Caldwell.

10:21 p.m., injury accident, Interstate 77; United Ambulance.

8:01 p.m., injury accident, Baker Hill Road; United, Summerfield FD and deputies.

7:22 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

6:57 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

6:42 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

6:18 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

3:25 p.m., missing juvenile, Wolf Run Road; Belle Valley FD and deputies.

10:10 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

7:46 a.m., domestic dispute, Olive Street, Caldwell.

5:45 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Ashton Hill Road.

Thursday, May 21

5:11 p.m., hit-skip accident, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.

4:21 p.m., unruly juvenile, Spruce Street, Caldwell.

9:26 a.m., ill person, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.

6:41 a.m., diabetic illness, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.

Wednesday, May 20

10:52 p.m., ill person, Sarahsville Road; United and Belle Valley FD.

10:39 p.m., well being check, Spruce Street, Caldwell.

8:32 p.m., burglary reported, Harron’s Ridge Road.

7:52 p.m., ill person, Salt Run Road; United Ambulance.

5:29 p.m., telephone harassment, Nicholson Road.

5:05 p.m., road hazard, Sarahsville.

3:56 p.m., alarm activation, Zep West Road.

3:28 p.m., medical emergency, Terrace Avenue; United and deputy.

3:16 p.m., suspicious person, Lawrence Davis Road.

1:23 p.m., ill person, Still Road; United and Belle Valley FD.

10:31 a.m., breaking and entering at a storage facility.

10:10 a.m., auto accident, Fairground Street. No injuries reported.

10:02 a.m., medical emergency, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.

9:45 a.m., injured person, Chapel Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.