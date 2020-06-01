Bexley police said a resident on the 2600 block of Maryland Avenue reported someone entered his garage between 2 and 3 p.m. May 12 and stole a bicycle.

On May 17, a resident on the 300 block of South Parkview Avenue reported someone stole two bicycles from his garage.

In other recent reports from the Bexley police department:

* An employee of a store on the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported someone stole an item valued at less than $50 at 5:25 p.m. May 19.

* A woman reported property was stolen from her vehicle at 3:20 p.m. May 19 while it was parked at a business on the 2100 block of East Livingston Avenue.

* A resident of the 800 block of Sheridan Avenue reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle May 19 while it was parked at the rear of his residence and stole four credit cards from his wallet.

The offenders also stole about $10 in loose change, reports said.