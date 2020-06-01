Tools worth $3,000 were reported stolen at 7:11 a.m. May 19 from a parking lot on the 600 block of Metro Place North.

According to Dublin Police Department incident reports, the tools were locked in a trailer but the trailer doors were later discovered to be open and tools missing, including two concrete saws, a drill set and a powder-actuated nail gun.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 25-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs May 22 at Bridge Park Avenue and Shamrock Boulevard.

* A 42-year-old woman was charged with drug abuse of a schedule III, IV or V substance May 21 on the 4100 block of Tuller Road.

* A 45-year-old man was charged with theft May 20 on the 1400 block of Worthington Centre Drive.

* A 47-year-old woman was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement May 20 on the 200 block of Bradenton Drive.

* A 22-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs May 16 on the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.

* A 26-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were charged with trafficking in drugs May 15 on the 5900 block of Blunden Road. A 49-year-old woman also was charged with drug abuse of a schedule I or II substance.

* Items totaling $1,200 were reported stolen during a sale using a mobile app at 2:30 p.m. May 15 on the 6300 block of Angeles Drive.

* A cellphone was reported stolen at 11:47 a.m. May 15 from a parking lot on the 5100 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.