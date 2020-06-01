Gahanna police received a complaint about employees not wearing protective face masks at an Agler Road business, according to a report received at 10:43 a.m. May 15.

The employees didn't put on masks, even when asked by customers to do so, reports stated. Social distancing wasn't taking place either, according to reports. The caller asked to remain anonymous.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* Jewelry was stolen from a residence on Villa Oaks Court, according to a report received at 5:50 p.m. May 19.

* A business on the first block of North Stygler Road received $35 in counterfeit bills, according to a report received at 2:25 p.m. May 18. Camera footage was to be examined in an attempt to identify the suspect's vehicle, reports said.

* A vehicle door was damaged in a break-in attempt on Hunters Run, according to a report received at 7:51 a.m. May 18.

* A West Johnstown Road business owner reported the establishment was "packed" with people on the patio who weren't social distancing, according to a complaint received at 5:28 p.m. May 15.

* Small items were stolen from two vehicles on Gateside Court, according to a report received at 11:28 a.m. May 16.

* Raccoons were reported on the roof of a Morgan Lane residence, according to a report received at 12:57 a.m. May 15. The resident said he tried to call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and asked what else he could do before he "used his rifle." He was advised to call a private pest-removal company and not to discharge his firearm, reports said. The raccoons were removed from the roof, according to reports.

* Vandalism of a speed trailer at Caroway Boulevard and Thayer Drive was reported at 9:21 a.m. May 15.

* A resident on Landover Road was yelling, according to a report received at 3:15 a.m. May 14. The yelling was coming from the last building at the apartments. It was determined the yelling was the result of someone getting excited while playing video games. The player said he would calm down, according to reports.