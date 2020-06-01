Someone tried to break into a bank's ATM at 3:39 a.m. May 20 on the 1000 block of South High Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm and discovered the lower portion of the ATM had been damaged.

A compartment on the bottom left side of the ATM appeared to have been pried open from the top with a tool, which left scratch marks. The machine's electronic contents appeared to have been pulled out and placed on the ground.

No money was believed to have been stolen.

In other recent incident reports from German Village and the nearby area:

* A $1,000 cellphone was reportedly stolen between 2 and 2:15 p.m. May 17 from a restaurant on the 1100 block of South High Street.

* A driver's license, Social Security card and several credit cards were stolen at 9 p.m. May 21 from an unlocked vehicle parked on the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue.

The credit cards were used to make purchases at several locations, reports said.

* A 57-year-old Columbus man was arrested after he used a brick to break the front passenger-side window of a vehicle on the 200 block of East Whittier Street.

When officers arrived at the incident location they found the man inside the vehicle.

* A man reported he was robbed at 12:20 a.m. May 24 on the 500 block of South Front Street. The man reported the robber stole $5.