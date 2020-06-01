A man told Grandview Heights police May 24 his vehicle was broken into while it was parked on the third floor of a parking garage on the 900 block of Rail Street.

Body armor and a military helmet worth $2,500 were stolen, reports said.

The theft is reported to have occurred between 3 a.m. May 21 and 2 p.m. May 23.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 1200 block of Inglis Avenue reported his bicycle valued at $700 was stolen May 26 from his garage.

The garage was entered through an unlocked pedestrian door, reports said.

Another bike was left behind on the victim's driveway.

* A man told police May 16 that a set of golf clubs, cash, credit cards and sweatshirts were stolen overnight from his car while it was parked on Broadview Avenue.

The stolen items are worth $3,001, according to reports.