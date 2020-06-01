Grove City police said an Indiana man reported May 23 that his brother's car, which he had been using, was stolen while he was staying at a hotel on the 4000 block of Marlane Drive.

The man said he might have left the keys in the car because he could not find them when police asked if he still had them.

He last saw the car at 9 p.m. May 22 and discovered it was missing at 7:30 a.m. May 23. During that time period he had two visitors in his hotel room. The man said he fell asleep while the visitors were still in the room, and when he woke up the next morning, they were gone. He then discovered the car was missing.

In other recent reports:

* A Georgia man reported May 21 his company truck was broken into while he was staying at a hotel on the 4100 block of Parkway Centre Drive. Several tools were stolen from the vehicle. Total loss was $7,875, reports stated.

* An employee of a store on the 2000 block of Stringtown Road reported the theft of four ladders valued at $1,286 total. The theft occurred between 4 p.m. May 23 and 10:02 a.m. May 24. A side-door window was broken to gain entry.

* An officer responded May 26 to the 3800 block of Parkmead Drive where an air-conditioning unit valued at $1,200 was stolen from the rear of an apartment building under construction. A construction supervisor said the copper wiring was cut to remove the air-conditioning unit. The theft occurred between 4 p.m. May 22 and 8:15 a.m. May 26, according to reports.

* A Columbus woman reported her SUV was broken into May 26 while she was working at an office on the 5900 block of North Meadows Drive. The woman said she arrived at 7 a.m. and returned to her vehicle during a break at 9 a.m. to find a passenger-side window had been broken. She said her cellphone valued at $900 was stolen.

The woman noticed a coworker's car had also been broken into. The coworker told police a briefcase containing martial-arts teaching material was the only item taken from his vehicle.

* A woman told police someone stole her brother's cellphone May 26 while he was pumping gas at a station on the 3600 block of Broadway. The woman said the theft occurred about 2 p.m. while she was inside the building. Her brother told police two males had pulled up in a vehicle and the passenger asked if he could use his phone. After he handed the phone to the passenger, the vehicle sped away.