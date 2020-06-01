A breaking-and-entering incident occurred between 5 p.m. May 15 and 7:45 a.m. May 18 at a business on the 4500 block of Sutphen Court, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

Items worth $22,235 were stolen, according to the police report.

Stolen items included 15 backpack blowers, a pole saw, two 30-inch push mowers, 13 weed trimmers and one set of gas-powered shears.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A generator and an air compressor, together worth $1,260, were reported stolen between 5:45 p.m. May 18 and 8 a.m. May 19 from a commercial vehicle on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive.

* An 18-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, a misdemeanor, at 12:25 a.m. May 16 on the 5000 block of Hamilton Road.

* A 20-year-old man was arrested for possession of an open container of alcohol, a misdemeanor, at 12:50 a.m. May 16 at Cemetery Road and Trueman Boulevard.

* A 49-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, a misdemeanor, at 11:45 p.m. May 18 at Cemetery Road and High School Drive.

* A 37-year-old Circleville man was arrested for misdemeanor assault at 2:55 p.m. May 20 on the 5200 block of Center Street.

A 61-year-old man told police the man punched him in the face four times after a dispute about money for changing a car tire, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

The two met at a freeway hotel near Hilliard, discussed the work, then drove to a business on Center Street, where the incident occurred, Litchfield said.

It was not clear whether the two had met before, she said.