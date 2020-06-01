Ed Tomlinson's "Wonderwall" mural was painted more than 40 years ago on the south side of the building at 2040 N. High St. in Columbus.

This artwork was the first completed piece of Columbus Institute for Contemporary Arts' Community Wall Graphics and Sculpture Project.

The project was funded by the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act.

The building contained Larry's Bar, and a Wendy's restaurant was across the parking lot.

CIFCA dedicated "Wonderwall" on June 5, 1978.

David E. Lucas, photographer for the city of Columbus, produced this image in May 1981.

The artwork remains today, but a building now sits on the parking lot, blocking much of the view.