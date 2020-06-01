A recent traffic stop by the New Albany Police Department resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old Utica man.

The traffic stop was at 4:51 p.m. May 20 at U.S. Route 62 and state Route 161 after an officer noticed a vehicle pass his cruiser with an open trunk and a cracked windshield. The rear of the vehicle also was "riding extremely low" because of a broken suspension, according to the report.

After initially providing false identification, the Utica man, who was the driver, disclosed his identity and said he was wanted on a warrant, for which he was arrested. The subject of the warrant was not listed in the report and could not be found immediately during a search of court records.

An officer transferred the man into the custody of the Dublin Police Department, the report said.

One of the vehicle's two passengers, a 38-year-old Columbus woman, was cited for illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug-abuse instruments. The passenger had told an officer "used heroin needles" were in the vehicle, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 28-year-old Marysville man and a 31-year-old Woodstock man were cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 3:20 p.m. May 24 at state Route 161 westbound and New Albany Road.

* A 19-year-old Johnstown man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 6:36 p.m. May 22 at Central College Road and New Albany Links Drive.

* Telecommunication fraud resulting in the theft of $1,783.85 was reported at 5:55 p.m. May 21 on the 8100 block of Griswold Drive.

* Identity theft was reported at 5:12 p.m. May 21 when a resident on the 8000 block of Griswold Drive told police that a motorcycle had been purchased in her name April 5.

* A 22-year-old Reynoldsburg man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 3:50 p.m. May 21 at Smith's Mill Road and U.S. Route 62.

* Identity theft was reported at 2:06 p.m. May 21 on the 3600 block of Eyre Hall Pass when a resident told police someone used his name for an apartment lease on the 8600 block of Bella Woods Drive in Lewis Center.